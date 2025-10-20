Fortnite, Roblox, Wordle, and other popular games down as Amazon Web Services outage sends the internet toppling

The internet is apparently falling apart at the seams today with major outages reported across games like Fortnite , Roblox, and more following issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

If you've been running into issues getting various sites and games to load today, you're not alone, as widespread outages have been affecting everything from Slack (workplaces are in shambles) to Wordle.

At the time of writing, Fortnite is down – Epic Games confirmed earlier today that "an outage affecting several services on the internet is also impacting Fortnite log-ins." Beyond that, Roblox Corporation announced that Roblox was experiencing a "widespread outage due to AWS outage," although in an update at 10:08am BST, added that "AWS is reporting that they have put in a fix, and we are starting to see partial service recovery."

Across social media , there have also been reports of Wordle being down – while this one is currently working for a couple of us here at GamesRadar+, a spike of recent reports via DownDetector shows that not everyone is having as much luck completing today's puzzle.

AWS still currently says that multiple of its services have been "disrupted," but in an update at 10:01am BST, it states: "Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1. We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables may also be experiencing issues."

While services are still struggling for now, it's stated that we should get an update on the AWS status by 10:45am BST, if not sooner.

