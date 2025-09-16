Lock your doors: Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to Switch 2 as a monster game-key card that will eat around 90GB of storage

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the newest game on the Nintendo Switch 2 game-key card roster, and you'll need to give up a big chunk of your storage for it.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is finally coming to new consoles after almost six years of being a PlayStation console exclusive (with a PC release coming slightly after the original). But, as is sadly the story almost every time a big third-party release comes to Switch 2 (barring a few exceptions like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hades 2), Final Fantasy 7 Remake is going to be on a game-key card.

Square Enix confirmed the news on its store website (as spotted by Eurogamer ), where – much like the other Square Enix Switch 2 releases – the box art for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 is on display with that fabled game-key card logo.

Not only that, but a look at the game's Nintendo eShop listing also reveals that it's now going to be the largest Switch 2 game to date (the previous high was WWE 2K25 with 73.2GB ), with a required space of up to 87.9GB (and you need 90GB available to download it) meaning if you're only working with the regular Switch 2 storage of 256GB, that's just over a third of your storage taken up right there. Considering 6.9GB of that is reserved for the system files, that proportion goes up even more.

Most third-party publishers are using game-key cards so far, with many speculating the high price of 64GB cards to be the reason. However, a Ubisoft developer recently claimed that Star Wars Outlaws was made a game-key card release as the Switch 2 cartridges just weren't fast enough. With that said, that's a big open world game, which probably requires a bit more oomph than Final Fantasy, so I don't know if that reason works for everyone.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director takes a hammer to difficulty discourse as the JRPG reveals ultimate god mode, says he's played games where he "gave up because of the time it takes to level up characters or traverse the game."