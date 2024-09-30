Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth just took its first major price cut

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may have been one of the biggest releases of the year so far, but its $69.99 price tag hasn't shown too many signs of wavering since its February release date. That's all changed this week, with a $20 discount at Amazon dropping the latest entry in the reboot-trilogy-reimagining to its lowest ever price.

You'll find Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth available for just $49.99 right now, the first time the PS5 game has ever dropped below $50. For reference I've only ever seen that MSRP drop once in the past and that was brief discount a few months ago that only reached $55. Apart from that this has been a full priced game no matter where you shop.

What's particularly interesting about this latest offer is it seems to just be running at Amazon itself. Best Buy and Walmart are sitting out of these PS5 deals, with both still listing Rebirth at its standard $69 MSRP. If you're looking to venture out into The Planet, this is the cheapest way to do so right now.

Save $20 - This is the first major price cut I've seen on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, dropping the February release down to a record-low $49.99. It's only ever dipped away from that $69.99 MSRP once in the past, and that was only down to $55.

✅ You're a fan of the franchise

Price check: Walmart: $69 | Best Buy: $69.99



Should you buy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

If you enjoyed Final Fantasy 7 Remake, then Rebirth should absolutely be at the top of your shopping list right now. Not only are you getting the next piece of the story puzzle, but the move from Midgar to The Planet opens up your exploration zones into more of an open-world feel. If you enjoyed the more linear experience of Remake but ultimately enjoy the freedom of a larger space this is going to be a fantastic experience.

Yes, there's still some story bumbling. While Square Enix has done a fantastic job keeping everything fresh with Remake's fate-twisting finale, this is still part of the original game spun out into its whole own adventure. That means things can get a little convoluted at times, though fans of the series will forgive all that for the focus on party mechanics and fantastic expansion of memorable locations.

If you're new to the franchise I'd recommend playing through Final Fantasy 7 Remake first and then hopping into Rebirth. There's a catch up section right at the start of the second title, and you'll still generally be able to follow the main story beats. However much of the magic of this particular title is held in the knowledge of existing lore. Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review awarded the sequel 4.5/5 stars back in February.

Of course, if you're looking for the best way to play FF7, check out the latest on PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders as well. Or, take a look at all the best PS5 games on the market right now.