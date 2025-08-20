Final Fantasy 14 fans can't get enough of the MMO's wonderfully simple instructions on how to access the Monster Hunter Wilds crossover's content: "Create a character, play roughly 600 hours"

A new Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 crossover was revealed during last night's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase, but actually getting to its content might take players a little while – or so Square Enix's surprisingly simple instructions would imply.

That's right, Capcom is working with the MMO developer on another collaboration with its action RPG series Monster Hunter – this time, Monster Hunter Wilds. The last event to come from both studios was in August of 2018, a whopping seven years ago, when Monster Hunter World and Final Fantasy 14 collided. Although the content is different this time around, with a fearsome Arkveld coming to Square Enix's game, the requirements to get to it are similar.

Last time, fans needed to complete the main story in Final Fantasy 14, including Stormblood – and now, they need to do the same… except three new expansions have launched since the previous crossover, meaning there's way more to trudge through. The official instructions on how to access the Monster Hunter Wilds content are also downright hilarious, as pointed out online by various players, like in this now near-viral post.

The instructions to do the MH Wilds collab in XIV are killing me1. Create character2. Complete like 500 hours of content pic.twitter.com/nxeVjBI2GMAugust 19, 2025

"The instructions to do the MH Wilds collab in XIV are killing me," writes the fan, alongside a screenshot attached of the "guide" from Square Enix. The player continues, outlining the steps on "how to participate" in the crossover: "1. Create character, 2. Complete like 500 hours of content." A commenter jokes that, "The emotional vampires are vibrating with excitement at the prospect of hordes of new sprouts."

Elsewhere on Reddit, another thread shares the amusing instructions on how to get to the new Monster Hunter Wilds content in Final Fantasy 14 once it drops. "The length of time between these two steps is hilarious to me," writes its poster. "1. Create a character, 2. Play roughly 600 hours of content… Congrats, you're ready to play!" A response under another Redditor's thread is just as funny – if not even more so.

"The requirements page is so fucking funny because it's two steps," they say, "and it's literally just… Step 1: Create a character and start your journey! :D Step 2: PLAY THE ENTIRE GAME!" Judging by the last crossover and the fact that Rathalos is still in-game in Final Fantasy 14, it's likely the Monster Hunter Wilds content will permanently be available in the MMO – which should hopefully give players plenty of time to catch up.



The Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 crossover arrives in the MMO in October, but it's not the only exciting news to come from yesterday's Opening Night Live – there's plenty more to come, as per the Gamescom 2025 schedule. For anyone interested in following along with the full event, be sure to explore how to watch The Future Games Show 2025 and this week's other showcases.



While you wait to play the big Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 crossover this fall, browse through some of the other most exciting new games coming in the future to keep an eye on.