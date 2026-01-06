Fans prove Capcom, Sega, and Square Enix are leaving money on the table by creating their own crossover fighting games that recreate the Marvel magic

Capcom is seemingly a one fighting game company at the moment. With Marvel seeing other people, fans are taking it into their own hands to make some potential crossovers a reality, with Capcom vs Square: Parallel Destinies dropping a demo earlier this week.

Marvel vs Capcom's future seems very unlikely since Sony announced Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls last year – which scratches the tag-team fighting game with Marvel heroes itch. Meanwhile Street Fighter 6 adding Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui feels like a confirmation that we'll probably not see a full-blown Capcom vs SNK 3 anytime soon. So in what could be seen as an attempt to show Capcom what it could be doing, fans have created a crossover fighting game featuring Capcom and Squaresoft characters.

Capcom vs Square: Parallel Destinies is a 1v1 four-button fighting game that crosses the two companies' rosters over in the Ikemen Go game engine. The game implements mechanics from Marvel vs Capcom, Street Fighter 3, and Capcom vs SNK for a perfect dose of 90s nostalgia. This nostalgia extends to the roster, with the game's FAQ page explaining why it's Capcom vs Square and not Square Enix, being down to "mostly 90s nostalgia."

So far the playable roster features Ryu from Streets, Zero in his Mega Man Zero incarnation, and Tessa from Red Earth on the Capcom side – with Street Fighter's Hugo, Darkstalkers' B.B Hood, and Breath of Fire's Scias in the works. Meanwhile, Square is bringing Final Fantasy Tactics' Agrias Oaks, Ehrgeiz's Han, and – best of all – the tiny kiwi Tiki from The NewZealand Story, with Sundown Kid from Live A Live, Chrono, and Alena from Dragon Quest (who breaks the no Enix rule) coming too. Plus there are four secret characters teased for the roster too.

This is one section where a fan game is better, because I doubt Square or Capcom would make roster choices as cool as having Sundown Kid or Agrias in an actual game roster.

Actually, it's been a great week for fan-made Capcom fighting game crossovers, as Sega vs Capcom: The Next Level released a new teaser showing Vyse from Skies of Arcadia and Morrigan from Darkstalkers joining the likes of Sonic and Mega Man. As someone whose dream Capcom crossover fighter (aside from Capcom vs Capcom) is Sega, I once again hope this project shows Capcom and Sega what they're missing out on. Sega vs Capcom will have a full release this summer, while a full release date for the whole roster for Capcom vs Square is currently unannounced.

