Fans prove Capcom, Sega, and Square Enix are leaving money on the table by creating their own crossover fighting games that recreate the Marvel magic

I still want Capcom vs Capcom

(Image credit: Capcom | Square Enix | cvsqfangame)

Capcom is seemingly a one fighting game company at the moment. With Marvel seeing other people, fans are taking it into their own hands to make some potential crossovers a reality, with Capcom vs Square: Parallel Destinies dropping a demo earlier this week.

Marvel vs Capcom's future seems very unlikely since Sony announced Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls last year – which scratches the tag-team fighting game with Marvel heroes itch. Meanwhile Street Fighter 6 adding Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui feels like a confirmation that we'll probably not see a full-blown Capcom vs SNK 3 anytime soon. So in what could be seen as an attempt to show Capcom what it could be doing, fans have created a crossover fighting game featuring Capcom and Squaresoft characters.