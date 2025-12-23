Fallout 4's interweaving quests were a massive departure from Oblivion and Skyrim, but it makes the RPG "the most replayable of all the Fallout games"

Fallout and Elder Scrolls series writer Emil Pagliarulo reckons Fallout 4 is the most replayable game in the series due to factions interweaving with each other.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Pagliarulo explains, "The interesting thing about Fallout 3 is there are no faction quests," while making note of Oblivion and Skyrim's questlines like the Thieves Guild, Fighters Guild, and Dark Brotherhood. He continues, "For Fallout 4, it was the first time we said, 'You play Skyrim, and you play these factions, but they're just connected from the main quest. They're really self-contained. In Fallout 4, let's weave everything together'. And it was the first time we did that."

Pagliarulo describes the interweaving questlines as "probably the most difficult thing I think I have ever done, or the design team has ever done." He recalls, "At one point, I gave a talk about that, and the slide for the talk is just a big bowl of spaghetti. Because that's what it felt like, all these threads and strings that are just a mess."

However, despite how hard it was for the team, Pagliarulo is happy with how it turned out. As he explains, "Doing all that work and having it stand the test of time, I think it makes Fallout 4 maybe the most replayable of all the Fallout games, which is what I love about it." And while the 200 people on their 500th New Vegas may disagree with that one, it certainly is a compelling argument in Fallout 4's favor.

