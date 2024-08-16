Where to pre-order Dragon Age: The Veilguard - all the top retailers compared

Dragon Age: The Veilguard pre-orders officially landed yesterday, alongside an October 31 release date. I've seen retailers filtering their standard and deluxe editions onto their sites in the hours since, and have been measuring up each store's delivery times, costs, and additional bonuses all the while. The $69.99 Standard Edition and $89.99 Deluxe Edition (not to mention the monster $219.99 Coffer Edition) are all now widely available in the US - but where should you be shopping?

Right now, the best place to pre-order Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Best Buy. The store not only offers release day pickup options, but is also throwing in a free $10 gift card. That's the only bonus (outside of the standard pre-order extras) I've seen on the shelves so far, making it your go-to this weekend. You'll find both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X on these shelves (both versions include the free gift card). If you're an EA Play member, however, you can save 10% on a digital pre-order via the PS Store or Xbox Store.

Things are a little quieter in the UK as retailers work to get their product pages live. At the moment, I'd recommend heading to The Game Collection first. There, you'll find a £12 discount on the £69.99 Standard Edition game with free shipping to boot. At the time of writing your only other alternative is Game, which is running at full price and with hefty delivery fees.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard pre-orders come with an extra Blood Dragon cosmetic armor bonus, but the Deluxe and Coffer Editions tack on plenty of extras as well.

Standard Edition Pre-orders

(Image credit: EA)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Standard Edition pre-orders keeps things simple, with the stock Blood Dragon cosmetic armor bonus.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

Not only does Best Buy have the option for pickup on release day, but you can also grab a free $10 gift card with your Dragon Age: The Veilguard pre-order. That makes it our go-to retailer right now. Xbox Series X | $69.99 at Best Buy



Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon is listing standard edition pre-orders for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and if you're a Prime member you'll want to take advantage of that speedy shipping. Xbox Series X | $69.99 at Amazon



Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | $69.99 at GameStop

Pre-orders are also available at GameStop, with free shipping set for "on, or shortly after, release day". That's the best option for those points collectors out there, but there are faster ways of getting the base game at launch. Xbox Series X | $69.99 at GameStop



Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | $69.99 at PS Store

If you're going digital you'll be heading to the PS Store for your PS5 pre-order, and it might be worth dropping the physical disk if you're an EA Play member. Subscribers can score a 10% discount, dropping that price down to $62.99. Xbox Series X | $69.99 at Xbox



Deluxe Edition Pre-orders

(Image credit: EA)

The Deluxe Edition kicks things up a notch, with a set of armor sets and weapons:

3x Rook cosmetic armor sets

7x Companion cosmetic armor sets

6x Rook weapon cosmetics

7x Companion weapon cosmetics

Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Deluxe Edition (PS5) | $10 gift card | $89.99 at Best Buy

You can also claim that free $10 gift card when you grab the Deluxe Edition at Best Buy, along with all the standard benefits as well. Again, this is the best place to pre-order Dragon Age: The Veilguard right now. Xbox Series X | $89.99 at Best Buy



Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Deluxe Edition (PS5) | $89.99 at Amazon

Prime members can also grab the Deluxe Edition at Best Buy and receive speedy shipping in the process. Amazon also offers a 30-day refund policy and a pre-order price guarantee as well. Xbox Series X | $89.99 at Amazon



Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Deluxe Edition (PS5) | $89.99 at GameStop

GameStop's free shipping also extends to the Deluxe Edition, with the full package available to order for both PS5 and Xbox Series X today. The speed of your delivery is in question here, though, and there's no freebie included. Xbox Series X | $89.99 at GameStop



Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Deluxe Edition (PS5) | $89.99 at PS Store

The PS Store also has Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition pre-orders available, with the same 10% discount for EA Play members. That means you could snag the whole package for $80.99. Xbox Series X | $89.99 at Xbox



Coffer Edition Pre-orders

(Image credit: EA)

GameStop's exclusive Coffer Edition comes with loads of extra goodies (and a Deluxe Edition copy of the game):

Light-up Lyrium Dagger

Companion Litho Print

Thedas Map with Quiver Tube

Enchanted Die

Potion Flask

Rook's Deck

Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Coffer Edition (PS5) | $219.99 at GameStop

The Collector's Edition (branded Coffer Edition) is only available at GameStop, but if you're looking to splash some cash on some unique extra merch I'd recommend moving fast. These kinds of bundles regularly sell out quickly during the pre-order phase. Xbox Series X | $219.99 at GameStop



UK pre-orders

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | £69.99 £57.95 at The Game Collection

Save £12 - The Game Collection is currently the best place to pre-order Dragon Age: The Veilguard in the UK right now. It's over £10 off and comes with free delivery. Payment is taken immediately, rather than on shipping, though. Xbox Series X | £69.99 £57.95 at The Game Collection



Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) | £69.99 at Game

Game also has Dragon Age pre-orders live, but charges for shipping and charges a lot. I've been stung by £5-per-item delivery fees here, even when each item was included within the same purchase. If you're desperate not to pay directly on pre-order this is your only option right now, but I would recommend waiting for other stores to come online. Xbox Series X | £69.99 at Game



Check Amazon

Amazon hasn't launched any product pages yet, so we're still waiting on pre-order options for both the standard edition and deluxe version as well.



Check Very

Very is usually pretty quick out the gate with pre-orders, sometimes being the first UK retailer to launch their lists. However, we're still waiting on Dragon Age this time around.



Check Currys

Currys sometimes throws its own pre-order bonuses in with bigger releases, so it's worth keeping an eye on this retailer over the course of the day.



Check ShopTo

ShopTo is normally right up there with The Game Collection in terms of speed and regularly cuts the price of a pre-order in these early days as well.



When is the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date? Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch on October 31, 2024, as announced by Bioware on August 15.

Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard be on EA Play? The Veilguard will be available on EA Play Pro, a $16.99 / £16.99 monthly subscription service that provides access to EA's catalog.

What platforms is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on? You can play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam (it's also Steam Deck compatible).

