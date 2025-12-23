"Devastating": Industry leaders including EA, Respawn, and Infinity Ward pay tribute to Battlefield lead Vince Zampella, "a titan and legend of this industry"

Industry leaders are reacting to the tragic passing of Battlefield series head Vince Zampella, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday, December 21.

Zampella is an industry veteran who was instrumental in the creation of the Call of Duty franchise, with credits going all the way back to 2002's Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. He also co-founded Respawn and oversaw development on Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series. Under EA, Zampella was Head of Battlefield from 2021 until his death.

Zampella's passing is sending shockwaves through the industry, with associated studios, friends, and peers sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

In a statement on Twitter, Respawn said the team is "heartbroken" by the tragedy. "Vince was a titan and legend of this industry, a visionary leader and a force who shaped teams and games like Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, the Star Wars Jedi series and Battlefield for our community in ways that will be felt for generations.

"His impact reached far beyond any one game or studio," reads the statement. "We will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Respawn & Battlefield. Most importantly, he championed what he believed was right for the people behind those studios and our players because it mattered.

Meanwhile, the official Battlefield Twitter account released a statement calling Zampella "a creative leader whose work shaped generations of players and helped define what modern shooters and action games could be."

