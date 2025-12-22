Respawn co-founder, Call of Duty creator, and Battlefield series head Vince Zampella dies at 55

The FPS veteran died in a car crash Sunday afternoon

(Image credit: EA)

Respawn co-founder and Battlefield series lead Vince Zampella, who was instrumental in the creation of the Call of Duty game franchise, has died.

Per NBC Los Angeles, Zampella was killed in a single-car crash north of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, December 21. The driver of the vehicle died on the scene, while the passenger later died in the hospital, though it isn't clear which was Zampella. Details have yet to emerge confirming the exact cause of the crash. The veteran video game developer was 55.