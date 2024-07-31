Best Destiny 2 Warden's Law god rolls to chase

Getting a Destiny 2 Warden's Law god roll won't be easy, but this Heavy Burst Hand Cannon can roll with some deadly perk combinations that suit both PVE and PVP. Getting Warden's Law from Nightfalls isn't easy, but it's worth pursuing if you're a Hand Cannon fan. You'll mainly want to be on the lookout for one of the potent damage perks Warden's Law can roll with in Destiny 2, but if Crucible is more your bag, there are a few good stat-boosting options that'll really enhance its performance. Here are the best rolls you can get for Warden's Law in Destiny 2.

Warden's Law PVE god rolls in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Warden's Law is a rare Heavy Burst archetype Hand Cannon, which means it fires two powerful shots in succession with each trigger pull. As I've said, it's not very easy as one of the Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons and the Adept version, which can use Destiny 2 Adept Mods, is locked behind the brutally tough Grandmaster difficulty. However you get your Warden's Law, these are the god roll perks you'll want to keep an eye out for:

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Demolitionist

Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie

Origin: Choose Vanguard's Vindication

Choose Masterwork: Stability

Mod: Choose Backup Mag, Adept Mag, or Adept Reload

Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie are a match made in heaven for Warden's Law and it's definitely the best perk combination for PVE, helping you spam grenades and amp up the damage of Warden's Law by a third! Enlightened Action or Perpetual Motion are perhaps the only other worthy Demolitionist replacements, but neither can beat the gun-and-grenade synergy. Similarly, Rampage is a close second place to Adrenaline Junkie for me when it comes to the Perk 2 slot. It offers the same damage buff, but it lacks the grenade synergy.

Warden's Law PVP god rolls in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Heavy Burst Hand Cannon archetype might not be to everyone's taste, but it's pretty punchy and can be great in the right hands. Luckily, Warden's Law can roll with a few perks that are perfectly suited to the Crucible too, so this roll will help you take down fellow Guardians, but you should decide whether you want to pursue range or stability – Adept Mods will really help with boosting one of these stats too. Here's what I recommend for PVP:

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: To The Pain

Perk 2: Kill Clip or Zen Moment

or Origin: Choose Vanguard's Vindication

Choose Masterwork: Range or Stability

or Mod: Choose Backup Mag, Adept Range, or Adept Stability

