After server issues blocked The Final Shape from breaking Destiny 2's PC player record, Bungie explains what went wrong with the MMO's latest expansion launch
"Our goal is to get everyone in as swiftly as possible"
Destiny 2: The Final Shape is finally upon us, but the launch has not been without some substantial server issues. As things begin to take their first steps toward starting to stabilize, Bungie is offering some details about what went wrong and what steps the studio has taken to fix it.
"Hey everyone, if connection issues have blocked you from playing or enjoying The Final Shape today, we want to apologize," Bungie says in a tweet posted the evening of the expansion's launch. "We’re hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connection issues from this morning have already been fixed."
The studio followed up that tweet with a thread detailing the action's it's taken to resolve several of the game's goofily named error codes. Honeydew errors were "completely resolved" within 20 minutes "by increasing the number of Activity Hosts configured to run on each server." A spike in Weasel and Plum errors were resolved in an hour "through server configuration changes." And on and on the list goes.
The ultimate question is still 'is Destiny 2 down?' The answer varies from minute to minute, but the game is certainly much more playable than it was at this time yesterday. "We are closely monitoring the player population and will be increasing server capacity throughout the day to ensure the game remains in a stable state," Bungie says in a more recent tweet. "As the population increases, players may hit a queue, but our goal is to get everyone in as swiftly as possible."
Interest in the new expansion is clearly high. The game's Steam concurrent player count hit an all-time high after the launch of Lightfall last year at 316,750. On The Final Shape's launch, SteamDB shows that the number reached 314,634 even with the massive server issues. Who knows how many more players will pour in once everything's resolved?
