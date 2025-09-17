CD Projekt Red dev once again retcons V's age in Cyberpunk 2077, assuring fans the protagonist "is 27 not 22 or whatever": "THE LOREMASTER HAS SPOKEN. Go update the wiki"

No, Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V is not 22… or 23, apparently. Senior quest designer and loremaster Patrick K. Mills is here to clear the air on the (confusing) matter, once and for all.

Having worked on the futuristic CD Projekt Red RPG designing quests and later on its DLC, Phantom Liberty, as the so-called "loremaster," it's safe to say that Mills knows exactly what he's talking about. While V's age has been changed before, namely after the 2.0 update, with past confusion around whether or not the male version of the protagonist shared a birthday with the female one popping up here and there, Mills now says the character is 27.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, either. As he writes in a new Bluesky post, "I don't care what anybody says, V is 27, not 22 or whatever." That's not all – as it turns out, both the male and female versions of V do indeed share a birthday. "Also, masc and femme V have the same birthdays," assures Mills, saying, "It's just a mistake that they were ever different. THE LOREMASTER HAS SPOKEN. Go update the wiki."

You heard it here, folks, loud and clear. As of now, the Cyberpunk Wiki hasn't been updated to reflect the new age Mills has provided. It still reads that V is just 23 years old (as per what the game itself has stated thus far). I do wonder if things will be swapped about once again to match the loremaster's most recent declaration regarding the protagonist's age – but only time will tell, I suppose. Thankfully, it doesn't make too much of a difference.

After all, V is still V, whether 23 or 27. It's not as significant a jump as, let's say, a teen year would be to an adult year – but it's still core to the game's canon in the end, and Mills' lore.

