The Among Us 3D demo did so well that you can still download it even though Steam Next Fest has ended

The Among Us 3D demo has done so well during Steam Next Fest that it's being left up "a lil longer," so grab it while it's hot.

Among Us shot to fame during the pandemic. There was no better way to spend your time indoors than accusing your friends of murder and sabotage in a heightened state of paranoia. You can play the standard 2D version on just about everything, but the 3D iteration was locked to VR headsets, until now.

Among Us 3D is just like regular Among Us, only now all the beans and maps are three dimensional. It adds a new layer of depth to the game because with no top-down view of the map you can get lost in the hallways far more easily. Even if you see an imposter kill someone, they can slip away into the shadows and you could get lost while trying to start an emergency meeting.

wow u made Among Us 3D one of the top Steam Next Fest demos?!! 🥹WE'RE KEEPING THE DEMO UP a lil longer to celebrate!! 🎉 🔗https://t.co/MRqNRibUf8if you're having trouble accessing it (sabotage???), try redownloading pic.twitter.com/tZJlu1buRzMarch 3, 2025

You also can't really look behind you anymore without actually turning around. It won't be enough to just be in the same room as someone to keep an eye on them, you'll need to have your bean's head on a swivel to catch imposters in the act.

Even though the Among Us hype has died down from its absurd 2020 levels where politician AOC was playing with some of the most-popular streamers in the world, the 3D version has been so novel that it became "one of the top Steam Next Fest demos."

There's still no word on the game's Steam page about when it will release fully, all we know is it's sometime later this year, so I'd advise you to grab the demo if you want a chance at playing it. You can get it from Steam, right here . It only requires an Nvidia GTX 1060 or an equivalent graphics card to play, and that's almost ten years old, so your machine should run it just fine.

