Among Us is popping off all over again thanks to a 3D version of the viral hit that's climbing up Steam Next Fest's charts

Among Us became a viral, global sensation when we were all trapped indoors and could only interact with our friends by invading their spaceships disguised as traitorous alien beanheads. The deduction sim is now popping off again thanks to a not-so-new 3D version.

Developer Innersloth announced Among Us 3D just last month, bringing the paranoid joys of regular Among Us to a first-person setting with three-dimensional beans. If you look extra close, though, you might deduce that Among Us 3D is actually just a rebranded Among Us VR that's bringing the game to a much wider flat screen audience.

Among Us 3D will still be compatible with Among Us VR (but not base Among Us, for obvious reasons), and is the party game you know and love. "Grab your crew of 4-10 players and launch into a fully 3D version of the hit multiplayer game," the Steam blurb reads. "Work together as Crewmates to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard." Among Us 3D has native proximity chat, new and returning minigames with updated first-person controls, and customizable beansonas.

And, to no one's surprise, its Steam Next Fest teaser is making it a sensation once again. Among Us 3D is currently the second most popular game in Valve's demo extravaganza based on daily players, behind only the monstrously popular MechaBreak.

The demo version is already massive, without even showing everything Innersloth has hiding up its deceptive sleeve. Among Us 3D's demo "does not include all features or game modes that will be available at launch, such as crossplay... or additional cosmetics." So, who knows? Maybe the final product will be an even bigger deal.

