Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be on PS5 and PS4?

Will Black Ops 6 be on PS5? It's a reasonable question that many of you are asking right now, no surprise given that Activision Blizzard is now owned by Xbox – following its $69 billion acquisition of the Call of Duty maker in 2023. We are happy to confirm that the upcoming shooter is indeed set to land on the rival console, with the Black Ops 6 platforms confirmed to be PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

The confirmation comes in advance of the Black Ops 6 Direct, where an early listing on the PlayStation Store spoiled the announcement. This also confirmed that the '90s set FPS is set to experience an exceptionally wide release, with the Black Ops 6 release date now confirmed for October 25, 2024. Not only will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be available on day one via game Pass for Xbox and PC, it's also to launch through Steam, the Windows Store, and Blizzard's Battle.net with full cross-platform support.

If you paid close attention to the court battle which played out between Xbox and the FTC, you'll know that Microsoft is effectively mandated by law to bring Black Ops 6 (and future Call of Duty instalments) to PS5, but still, it's good to see it confirmed by the platform holder alongside the gameplay reveal.

It also appears that there will be some degree of early access to the game, with the PlayStation Store listing the game's release as October 17 – typically, Activision gives a week of early access to pre-order customers. We'll update this story with more information when we have it.