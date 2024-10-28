Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 player wins race to first Dark Matter camo after 57 hours of grinding and just 3 hours of sleep, gets the other 32 just 1 day later

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has only been out for three days, but one dedicated grinder already has every Dark Matter weapon camo that multiplayer offers.

Content creator Skullface crowned themselves as the first player to get a Dark Matter weapon camo after a 57-hour grind that only allowed for three hours of sleep. According to one tweet, the longest stretch they were awake was 43 hours. What's better than that? Sleep. But, also, around one day later, they shared that they got the Dark Matter camo for all 33 weapons. A close second, then.

FIRST PERSON IN THE WORLD TO UNLOCK DARK MATTER CAMO! - YouTube Watch On

Digging into what that entails, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, like each series entry, has three camo tiers: Military, Special, and Mastery. Completing your Military tier challenges to progress to Special in multiplayer, for example, requires a certain number of headshots. Sticking with multiplayer, you can then take on Gold-specific challenges to unlock that camo before moving on to Diamond, Dark Spine, and then, finally, Dark Matter.

So yeah, Skullface has gone through one heck of a grind – and yet, they're not done. Dark Matter is the endpoint for multiplayer, but not the likes of Zombies or Warzone. Getting to Zombie's answer to Dark Matter means grinding through Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and then, at last, Nebula. The best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 loadouts look better with a nice skin, after all.

And wouldn't you know it, that's where Skullface is headed next. Rather than getting some deserved sleep, they're going through the gold skins on that grind. Good luck to 'em.

