Borderlands 4's nerf-heavy patch misses its already delayed release window as Gearbox still has "a few things we're tidying up," but it'll finally launch tomorrow

Borderlands 4 developer Gearbox Software has confirmed that its upcoming nerf-heavy update that'll banish the looter shooter's most broken builds to the shadow realm has escaped from its already delayed release window of early this week, and it's now set to arrive tomorrow, instead.

Gearbox acknowledged the so-called "unintended interactions" that certain broken Borderlands 4 builds (and the infamous crit knife) rely on back in September , but it wasn't until earlier this month that creative director Graeme Timmins gave fans a week's notice that the devs were finally fixing them. However, that week has now become two, as the patch was delayed to "early" this week , but it's still not been launched. Thankfully, that will change very soon.

Acknowledging the fact that the patch has escaped its new launch window on Twitter, the official Borderlands account writes: "Glad you're excited for the update! We have a few things we're tidying up right now, and it'll be rolling out with the Horrors of Kairos mini-event. We can't wait for you to see what we've been brewing."

Glad you’re excited for the update! We have a few things we're tidying up right now, and it’ll be rolling out with the Horrors of Kairos mini-event. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been brewing.October 21, 2025

On the Borderlands 4 post-launch roadmap , the Horrors of Kairos event is slated to run between October 23 and November 6, meaning that unless there's a third delay, the patch should arrive tomorrow. As Borderlands content creator EpicNNG responds , the update could potentially "result in a loss of casuals due to nerfs/fixes," so therefore perhaps Gearbox considered that "it's not worth dropping it prior to the first content drop when they can instead play the long game."

Rest assured that even with these upcoming changes, Gearbox isn't simply out to ruin anyone's fun, however. Timmins previously explained: "Our intent is always to expand the number of builds , so any adjustment we make is in service of that goal."

Be sure to check out our Borderlands 4 review if you've still not given Gearbox's new looter shooter a try, or our Borderlands 4 tips to get you started.