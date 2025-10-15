Borderlands 4 creative lead promises fans "more options are coming soon" as the crit knife build dominates the meta, and offers a warning: "We will be adjusting it"

Borderlands 4 developer Gearbox is keeping an eye on player feedback, previously admitting the team has "seen the discourse" about OP builds – especially surrounding the infamous "crit knife" – and will soon be "adjusting" things.

Players have been flagging the "broken" and "overpowered" crit knife build for weeks now, with a recent online thread shedding light on just why it's such a problem – and it basically boils down to lack of diversity (and lack of incentive to play literally any other way when the knife is so strong). "It's 100% flat crit chance, absolute," as the post's author explains. "There is nothing in the game that will ever be able to compete with that."

The fan continues, using a fellow player as an example, saying he "has 90% on Rafa, but to do that, he has to take a specific skill setup, and *still* he is not getting more than the knife. It's insane." They go on to state, "The condition for 100% crit chance shouldn't be if you can aim and press a button," with another user chiming in to actually defend the crit knife – and ping associate creative director Grant Kao and creative director Graeme Timmins in.

According to the devs, the crit knife debacle is very much on their minds – and changes are underway. "We will be adjusting it," writes Kao. "The crit knife's potential output diminishes playstyle variety. The gun builds that use the crit knife have other options and will have more options coming soon." Timmins also responds: "Our intent is always to expand the number of builds, so any adjustment we make is in service of that goal."

It seems then that Gearbox has an update or two up its sleeve – and yes, the team will likely address the crit knife controversy in them. Fans sound content, too, with one replying, "This is a great answer. I love using the knife because it’s a fun gameplay loop, but more options are awesome." The devs haven't yet clarified what the new options coming will actually be, but it's safe to say the community is excited just to learn they're in the works.

Here's hoping the changes prove fruitful to fans – and allow for more diverse playstyles. Our own Borderlands 4 review describes the game as "undeniably an excellent looter shooter," so it's safe to say that it may just stand as one of the best Borderlands games.

