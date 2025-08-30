Borderlands 4 endgame and post-launch roadmap revealed: You can start new characters at level 30 after beating the campaign, there are weekly challenges, and the first story pack is "cosmic horror" with "a bloodier, darker tone"

Gearbox has lifted the lid on its plans for Borderlands 4's endgame and post-launch roadmap, and I wasn't expecting there to be so much horror.

But before we get into that relatively niche component of the Borderlands 4 roadmap, let's talk about endgame stuff. The big highlight is the "reimagined" Ultimate Vault Hunter mode. Previous Borderlands games would make you go through the whole campaign again after beating it the first time in order to access the endgame mode; now, it'll be unlocked right after your first campaign completion, and you'll rank up by running through increasingly difficult levels.

Better yet, you can actually start brand new characters at level 30 if you've beaten the story. Having to play through the campaign twice to get to the endgame was a huge barrier in past Borderlands games, so it's good to hear high rank gear will be a lot more accessible in the new game.

Borderlands 4's endgame will also include "Weekly Wildcard" rotating missions that end with a boss fight and guaranteed Legendary drop. Maurice's Black Market Machine is back, sending players around the world looking for gear. All of these activities support online matchmaking too, so you can team up with friends or make new ones while gearing up in the endgame.

In terms of post-launch content, the first update is a free "mini event" coming in October called Horrors of Kairos, and participating in that will give you a shot at new Legendary weapons, new cosmetics, and a new weather variant.

Next on the roadmap for 2025 is the first paid Bounty Pack DLC, which'll add new missions, a new boss, new Legendary gear, a bundle of new cosmetics, and a new vehicle. Also releasing before the end of the year is the game's first Invincible boss, a souped-up variant offering new Legendary weapons and another level in the Ultimate Vault Hunter mode to climb.

Starting off 2026 is another Bounty Pack with more new missions, another new boss, more new Legendary gear, more new cosmetics, and another new vehicle.

What I'm most excited for personally is the first story pack, releasing sometime in early 2026. It's called Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, focusing obviously on Ellie but featuring a "bloodier, darker tone". There will be a whole new region of Kairos to explore, the game's first new playable Vault Hunter, new Legendary gear, and hopefully, a scary good story told through new main and side missions.

After Q1 2026 the details are a lot murkier, but Gearbox teases two more Bounty Packs, another story pack, and more Invincible bosses.

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford feels like "we're just getting started" with Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: "I would bet that we are going to spend more time on that"