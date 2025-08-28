Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford feels like "we're just getting started" with Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: "I would bet that we are going to spend more time on that"

While the world waits for the release of Borderlands 4 next month, it sounds like there's also good news for any fans of the 2022 spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands , as Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford feels like "we're just getting started there."

Speaking in an interview with All Out Gaming (below), Pitchford is asked if he sees Tiny Tina's Wonderlands continuing as a series alongside Borderlands, and he's not shy about expressing how much the team loved the concept, teasing that this could be just the beginning.

"Oh, I feel like we're just getting started there," he begins. "I love fantasy and we have a whole team of people that love fantasy. It first started as Assault on Dragon Keep as an expansion to Borderlands 2, where Tiny Tina's the dungeon master – we called her the bunker master of this in-universe role-playing game we call Bunkers and Badasses. And obviously we love it."

The Borderlands 4 interview – Randy Pitchford: 'they thought we were crazy'

Pitchford goes on to mention the physical Bunkers and Badasses game before saying: "We got to use that foothold as a way to spin off the amazing, fun gameplay that we pioneered with the looter shooter of Borderlands and put that in a fantasy game for the first time, bringing guns to a sword fight. Like, what a joy. Like holy shit. We just went batshit crazy and had so much fun. And it worked."

He acknowledges that "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was a challenge and a risk," but believes that "now it's a beachhead." Pitchford concludes: "I would bet that we are going to spend more time on that."

So, that's promising. This isn't the first time that he's strongly hinted that there could be a follow-up – Pitchford previously told us that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands "was wildly successful and exceeded our expectations," and that "I think it's reasonable for our fans to expect more there."

