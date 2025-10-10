Borderlands 4 lead gives fans "7 days notice" as Gearbox aims the nerf cannon at broken builds with fixes to "unintended interactions in certain Vault Hunter skills" arriving next week

Borderlands 4 just got a smaller patch with some tweaks and adjustments to gear, but be warned – the looter shooter's creative director has given us our "seven days notice" that those completely broken builds are seemingly about to be banished.

Last month, creative director Graeme Timmins acknowledged that developer Gearbox had "seen the discourse about builds that use unintended interactions and/or the knife," but at that time, dealing with them wasn't the focus , with more buffs on the table instead. However, as the game's first major patch rolled out, Gearbox confirmed that it was planning fixes for these things since the "exploits prevent us from creating meaningful build diversity as they trivialize content that is otherwise meant to challenge players," and it sounds like these changes are almost ready.

In a new post on Twitter, Timmins confirms that next week's update will be "a larger one," with upcoming changes to "specific gear and those unintended interactions." He adds, with a wink: "This is your seven-day notice." This was posted last night, so we're down to six days now – time is ticking.

Small update this week before a larger one next week. There will be some changes next week to specific gear and those unintended interactions, this is your 7 Days Notice ;) https://t.co/kq8y6eLCsgOctober 9, 2025

This week's patch notes also mention the upcoming changes to "unintended interactions in certain Vault Hunter skills," while adding that there are other nerfs coming, too, with "adjustments to overperforming gear" on the way.

Other adjustments will be more generous, however, and "focus on Class Mods, Repkits, Shields, and Firmware being tuned to provide greater viability for melee builds, and account for deficiencies in other specific Vault Hunter builds." On top of that, we can expect "a host of improvements to stability, performance, and some highly requested quality-of-life changes!"

As for the current patch, changes include Ruby's Grasp being buffed with a 50% damage increase and 25% fire rate boost, and Queen's Rest getting a 50% fire rate buff alongside a spawn chance increase (it's now 50% instead of 30%). Additionally, all Pets now "properly gain Critical Hit Chance from Passives and Gear," and Vex's Bleed now counts as status effect damage.