The Borderlands 4 buff patch is here: Gearbox juices Amon and boosts "underperforming skills," says it's now targeting "unintended interactions" that "trivialize content"

Gearbox has finally released the first major Borderlands 4 buff patch, improving all four Vault Hunters in the name of "greater build diversity." My eyes have admittedly glazed over a bit under the heft of these patch notes, but I'm pleased to report there isn't a single nerf in sight, at least for now.

"Our high level goal for Borderlands 4 is to always provide players with the tools and means to build their perfect Vault Hunter," Gearbox says of its "first significant balance patch."

"Through the combination of gear, Firmware, Skill and Specialization trees, we want players to experiment and craft theories, then put them to the test in combat."

This update focuses on "adjusting underperforming skills," with particular emphasis on Amon, who's been brought "closer in line with the general power level of the other Vault Hunters."

Vex summons and Rafa's melee skills were also adjusted to bump them up "in the late endgame," while Harlowe received the fewest tweaks just to ensure "Stasis is getting value for players."

You can read the full, chunky patch notes here. Amusingly, Harlow has just two lines in the patch: Stasis Slam Damage increased by 30%, and Stasis Immune Damage increased by 14.7%.

Rafa has a bit more going on with buffs to his Apophis Lance action skill (10% damage), People Person Capstones, Arc-Knives action skill (12% melee damage, 5% dash damage), and several passives.

The Vex changes, meanwhile, buff more than just her summons. Energy Vampire damage was increased alongside Eldritch Blast damage and Phase Explosion damage, giving her action skill more oomph along with some Capstone buffs for the Vexcalation tree in particular. Another standout: Phase Familiar health was increased by 10%, with damage increased by 21.9%.

Amon is the big winner. Half of the patch is just Amon: The Essay. Action skills, augments, capstones, and passives for all three of his skill trees have been buffed significantly.

Fellfrost damage was boosted by a whopping 71%, while Fulminating Fist damage has gone up 69%. Eternal Winter Massive Forgewave deals a full 100% more damage. Cooldowns were shortened, scalings improved, restoration went up – it's a good day to be Amon.

"Looking to the future, we're investigating stats and behaviors on Class Mods, Rep Kits, Shields, and Firmware to make sure they are providing avenues to greater build diversity," Gearbox says. Here comes the other shoe.

"We are also planning to fix a number of unintended interactions," Gearbox affirms. "These exploits prevent us from creating meaningful build diversity as they trivialize content that is otherwise meant to challenge players."

Just last night I was talking to my co-op buddy about how Borderlands 4 feels split between intentionally and unintentionally game-breaking guns, with the latter one-tapping anything like it's nothing. It sounds like Gearbox wants to rein those in without actually nerfing the stuff that's meant to feel overpowered.

