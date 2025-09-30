Borderlands 4 players "CRUSHED" one of the looter shooter's toughest challenges yet as Rafa, so Gearbox is rewarding them with a special Shift code that doesn't expire until 2030

Borderlands 4 has been out in the wild for a couple of weeks now, and fans have been tearing their way through the looter shooter – and on the way, one of Gearbox's tough Community Challenges, too.

The studio first announced "Yolt," as developers dubbed the Community Challenge, in an online post last Friday. Telling fans that they had until September 28 to rack up a whopping 20 million Seconds Winds – a resurrection of sorts, granted if a vault hunter takes down an enemy while dying in the "Fight For Your Life" mode – as Rafa, Gearbox promised a special addition to the ever-growing list of Borderlands 4 Shift codes as a reward.

Two days have passed now since the official end of the Yolt Community Challenge period, and thankfully, players were able to pull off more than 20 million Second Winds as Rafa. "¡Qué bacán! You guys CRUSHED our Community Challenge and got more than 23.4M Second Winds as Rafa this weekend," as Gearbox reveals in a new announcement – and as the team promised, devs are rewarding dedicated fans with a Shift code.

¡Qué bacán! You guys CRUSHED our Community Challenge and got more than 23.4M Second Winds as Rafa this weekend. 🎯💥Enjoy this SHiFT code for his Savings Savior skin, inspired by his character short "YOLT."TZXT3-XJXCB-CXBJW-BTTJT-9SK6B(Code Expires: Dec. 31, 2030)We'll… pic.twitter.com/2leI84dZH8September 29, 2025

"Enjoy this Shift code for his Savings Savior skin, inspired by his character short 'Yolt,'" writes the studio, pasting the following key: TZXT3-XJXCB-CXBJW-BTTJT-9SK6B. As the devs explain, it unlocks a unique skin for Rafa based on his short story clip (available to watch via YouTube). Players don't need to worry about rushing to input the Shift code, either, as it's not set to expire until December 31, 2030. Yes, the 2030 that's five years away.

Gearbox concludes, "We'll have more Community Challenges in the weeks to come" – an exciting statement that implies that even more fun challenges are in the works, with potential rewards underway, too. Here's hoping new Shift codes drop soon. Our own Borderlands 4 review describes the game as "undeniably an excellent looter shooter," so it's safe to say that such rewards are just the cherry on top of one of the best Borderlands games.

Playing through the new action RPG yourself? Be sure to check our Borderlands 4 tips for a smooth start in Kairos.