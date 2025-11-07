Borderlands 4's launch "was a bit softer than we would've liked" partly because of PC performance issues, Take-Two CEO says, but "we're immensely proud of Gearbox" anyway

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick says Borderlands 4 didn't achieve the launch numbers the company was hoping for, partially due to PC issues, but it's still proud of Gearbox for its accomplishment regardless.

"While we experienced some challenges with optimization of performance on PC, Gearbox has been addressing these issues and releasing updates to improve gameplay," Zelnick said in the latest Take-Two investor presentation. "We're confident that Borderlands 4 will achieve strong unit sales over its lifetime."

