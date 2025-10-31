Otherwise excellent Borderlands 4 patch accidentally brings back the infamous crit knife: "How does this go through testing?"

Borderlands 4 developer Gearbox has had its eye on player feedback, previously admitting it has "seen the discourse" about OP builds and promising "more options are coming soon" as the crit knife build dominated the meta.

Just last week, the team released a hefty patch addressing said crit knife, with "major balance tuning" and a plethora of much-needed nerfs… However, days later, the now-infamous crit knife, which has been dubbed "broken" and "overpowered" by fans, is back yet again. The latest update from Gearbox sees its return, as disappointed players confirm online. "100% CRIT KNIFE IS BACK," exclaims one in a recent post. Attached is a video of the knife in action.

"Silly, but yeah. lmao. This damn knife, dude." Another fan follows up with their own thread, pondering how the overpowered build managed to make its way back into Borderlands 4. "Gearbox just brought back the OG crit knife," they write. "How does this go through testing? We just see if the initial problem was fixed and don't check for any downsides? Genuinely confused as to how this made it to pass." They do make a good point, I suppose.

Thankfully, though, the update boasts plenty to be excited about, too – including a Weekly Wildcard Mission change that has the community thrilled. That's because the guaranteed Legendary drop this time around is beloved shotgun Bod. The Weekly Big Encore Boss has also swapped to a tougher variant of Primordial Guardian Origo with a more rewarding loot pool to boot. Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine is now easier to get to as well.

It's safe to say that, despite the crit knife hiccup, players are grateful for the update's other, more intentional tweaks. As one content fan writes in a post covering the changes, "Small patch, but they cooked." A separate Reddit thread showcases similarly happy voices, with commenters stating, "It's Bod season boyo!" While plenty point to the Bod drop and Origo as their highlights, some are evidently just ready for it all: "Hell yeah, perfect!"

Here's hoping the changes continue to impress – and a quick fix comes for the crit knife. Our own Borderlands 4 review describes the game as "undeniably an excellent looter shooter," so it's safe to say that it may just stand as one of the best Borderlands games.

