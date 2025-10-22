Borderlands 4 set multiple US records for Gearbox as the fastest-selling game in the series, the first to debut as the best-selling game of its month, and becoming the third-best seller of 2025, analyst says

Vault hunting has never been more popular, it seems. We're just over one month removed from the launch of Borderlands 4, and Gearbox’s newest looter-shooter has set a franchise record according to new sales data, leaving the previous installment in the dust.

Arriving six years after Borderlands 3, such a gap only allowed anticipation to grow for the fourth game in the series. Players were ready to load up and start blasting their way through Kairos for more precious loot, by the looks of things.

Data shared by Mat Piscatella, senior director of consumer analytics firm Circana, shows Borderlands 4 setting a number of benchmarks for the property in the United States. The sequel outdid the third game by 30% in its first month of sales, an impressive leap by any estimation.

Borderlands 4 generated the highest launch month dollar sales of any title in franchise history, nearly 30% higher than the previous best, Borderlands 3. Borderlands 4 was the first Borderlands title to launch as the best-selling game of its release month. — @matpiscatella.bsky.social 2025-10-22

Then, Borderlands 4 was the top-selling game of September, outdoing NBA 2K26, EA Sports FC 26, and Ghost of Yotei, the first time any installment has held the number one spot in a given month. These sales place it third in the overall charts for the year so far.

The space-based action-RPG is a hit, is what’s being said here, both for Borderlands and within the wider industry. Gearbox has been hard at work providing updates and rebalancing different weapons and bosses, since players are already rinsing everything the release has to offer.

In a year with both Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Borderlands 4 is providing the more colorful, absurd, treasure-driven experience, and people are resonating with it. By the looks of things, we’ll be vault hunting for some time to come, too.

