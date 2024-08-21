Borderlands 4 is set on an "all-new planet" rather than series mainstay Pandora

For the first time in the Borderlands series, Borderlands 4 pivots away from Pandora and takes the action to an "all-new planet."

Yesterday's Borderlands 4 reveal trailer at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase didn't really tell us a whole lot about the game. We saw some sort of planet with weird purple cracks hurtling through outer space, seemingly shattering the sky of another, second planet, and a classic 'psycho' helmet being picked up by an unseen figure.

It wasn't until Borderlands 4's trailer was published on YouTube via the video below that another crucial detail emerged. "In this next installment of the definitive looter shooter, players will assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they blast their way through hordes of enemies in search of new treasures to loot on an all-new planet," the video's description reads.

So there we have it: Borderlands 4 is taking place on a brand new planet, for the very first time for a mainline game in the series. Borderlands 1 through 3, as well as Tales From the Borderlands, all took place on Pandora . The only Borderlands games that didn't were Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and New Tales From the Borderlands, but the former was very deliberately a spin-off game.

Right now, we know that Borderlands 4 is coming next year in 2025 for PC and current-gen consoles. The new announcement makes next year look incredibly busy for 2K - not only does it have Borderlands 4 on the cards, but it's also got Civilization 7 releasing on February 11 and Mafia: The Old Country arriving at some point later in the year.

Putting the Borderlands 4 reveal just 2 weeks after the Borderlands movie's $90m flop is being hailed as Randy Pitchford's ultimate "big brain move."