It looks like Battlefield 6's battle royale mode can be customized in Portal, and I can only apologize for what I might create

Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be a big game. With its plethora of multiplayer modes from Rush to Team Deathmatch, and even an editor and personalized server creator named Portal. There's a lot riding on this, and it seems to be taking inspiration from Halo Forge, with a dataminer suggesting you'll be able to customize the battle royale mode.

Dataminer temporyal tweets: "Players can use six key points of interest from the Battle Royale map in Battlefield 6's Portal Editor to create their own custom experiences: Downtown, Marina, Golf Club, Tech Campus, Area 22B, Military Storage. The files also hint at a Portal sandbox map."

This information supposedly comes from Battlefield Labs , the testing ground for all the features potentially being added to the FPS series. When asked if these areas are from the battle royale mode itself, they reply, "Yes, I've seen them all on the current version of the BR map."

They add, "There are strong indications that you'll be able to customize [the battle royale] using Portal." Portal is Battlefield 6's answer to dedicated servers . It's planned to be accessible from the game's main menu and should allow you to search for specific rulesets in multiplayer games.

EA hasn't actually officially confirmed a battle royale mode is coming, but in a report that cited anonymous developers stating Battlefield 6's budget had ballooned to over $400 million , they said there was a battle royale mode coming. A recent teaser also certainly looks like a battle royale-style game.

