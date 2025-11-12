Battlefield 6's bouncy terrain and class active abilities glitches are getting fixed next update, lead says, but aim assist and hit registration problems are still being worked on

Updates are coming thick and fast in Battlefield 6 at the moment, as EA and the game's disparate studios handle various post-launch glitches and wrinkles. The bouncy terrain bug and class active abilities are among what's coming in the next patch, and the devs are working on a bunch of other choice changes.

As collated by Battlefield Bulletin, the rollout post-version 1.1.1.6 will impact the FPS in a few key areas. The hilarious terrain bouncing glitch, where players are jumping around the map as if the floor is a giant trampoline, is getting sorted out - though if you ask me, that only made the game more fun, but alas.

Certain class active abilities not working is getting remedied as well, and on the more technical side, the 300 FPS cap on Nvidia Reflex will be tweaked. These are all confirmed by Florian Le Bihan, the principal gameplay lead on Battlefield, who's been extremely active on social media since launch, responding to players and providing further details.

Upcoming #Battlefield6 fixes for the update AFTER 1.1.1.5 📝✅ Terrain bouncing bug.✅ Class active abilities.✅ Nvidia Reflex's 300 FPS cap.Apart from that, Battlefield Studios has a few things on their radar:▪️ Recoil / Aim interaction bugs are being looked into.▪️… pic.twitter.com/jYsoV0bbbSNovember 11, 2025

A few issues are on a longer timeline right now. Problems with recoil and aim assistance are being worked on, but Le Bihan adds devs can't reveal more just yet. Glitching in hit registration is being investigated as well. These have been recurring problems that the team has been working to eliminate for a little while now, and it seems likely devs want the hotfix to deal with it all for good.

More on all of the above is coming soon. Maintaining one of the biggest multiplayer games of the year is no easy feat, and fires are continually being identified for the teams to work on. We'll keep you informed, and if you spot anything unusual, make sure to flag it as soon as possible.

