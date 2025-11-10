Finally, Battlefield 6 is putting an end to drone-surfing with sledgehammers as EA fixes "an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas"

Weeks later, EA is finally fixing Battlefield 6's game-breaking drone glitch which – while admittedly pretty funny – was absolutely ruining online matches. The devs just detailed a new quality of life update with a myriad of small improvements, but none more important than the long-awaited death of the drone-surfing exploit.

The 1.1.1.5 update, which launches on November 11 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am GMT, was announced today, with a set of patch notes on the official site to peruse ahead of launch. The very top line, listed highest among the "major updates" in this patch, is this: "Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on a XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer."

That'll be a massive relief for the players who've been complaining about the drone exploit since it became widely known in mid-October. It became a massive issue in online matches, especially since it was so easy to execute – you just needed to stand on top of a drone and hit it with a sledgehammer, with repeated shots sending your makeshift platform high into the air.

From there, you'd have a perfect sniping position, or you could simply use the drone to reach otherwise inaccessible parts of the map and reign down fire from above. To say that it was interfering with matches is a bit of an understatement, but at least it's finally fixed – even if the patch is coming a few weeks later than you'd hope.

The other major updates in this patch include making countermeasures against lock-guided missiles more reliable, fixes for issues with vehicle spawning in Breakthrough and Conquest modes, and improvements to a wide range of battle royale, progression, audio, and UI issues.

Battlefield 6 tank skins might create weak points that kill you, but some fans think more bugs are the price of fashion: "They look cool. I'd rather die."