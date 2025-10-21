Battlefield 6 players keep making maps unplayable by whacking drones with sledgehammers, and it's funny, but broken: "Ban the sledgehammer until it's fixed"

Mixing the sledgehammer with a drone is producing a game-altering glitch that's infuriating Battlefield 6 players. In just a few days, the bug has gone from a neat exploit to making Breakthrough nigh-unplayable in certain maps.

There are always a few problems in the first month of a release the size of Battlefield 6. People figure things out and different exploits somehow just fly under the radar - this one, quite literally, as it allows players to float upward.

If you spawn a drone, standing on it while it's on the ground, then whack it with a sledgehammer, it'll buzz you upward. Keep hitting it and you can ascend ever higher, for an eagle-eye view of whatever map you’re in.

As funny as that may sound, it's less so if you're in the opposition, since it makes certain maps, particularly Manhattan Bridge, Cairo, and Sobek City, horrendous when in Breakthrough. The mode has one team hold the line against another, with the winners being those who've made more ground.

It's such a bummer half of these maps right now are unplayable on Breakthrough due to these exploits. Two full squads just sitting above us on Manhattan Bridge. GG. pic.twitter.com/6DJpxyH3x7October 21, 2025

Players on the defending side are gaining the high ground, then mincing anyone who gets close. There's no way around it because they’re practically unhittable. YouTuber and streamer Moidawg shared a screenshot on Twitter showing two teams up above Manhattan Bridge, completely altering the complexion of the round.

Another video creator, Stodeh, added that the drones aren’t the only issue, either, and the maps need a deeper rethink. "People are getting to the unreachable roof areas from one side and shooting down on points with no counter,” he says. "Even if drone glitch gets fixed, they can still use ladders in some areas."

Meanwhile, there are calls for the glitch to get a hotfix ASAP across the community. "It is literally cheating, to get onto inaccessible roofs on game modes like Rush and Breakthrough," says one Redditor. "Actions are being taken for nicknames and chat but not for this. It does not seem logical to me."

One of many. “It was funny at first but I'm starting to see it in nearly every single match of Breakthrough,” another Reddit post writes. “Full squads with respawn beacons, supports for ammo, and long-range weapons on top of buildings and bridges that you can't otherwise access, and some of them are in good enough positions that they can control fights on their own.”

Their solution is simple: "Ban the sledgehammer until it's fixed." Other posters propose short-term bans of just a few days. "I expect this will get worse and worse until patched or disabled until patched," one adds.

Going by current evidence, I'm inclined to agree. As we all learned from Revenge of the Sith, the high ground is everything, and EA and DICE may need to intervene to prevent more people from racing to be Obi-Wan Kenobi, leaving everyone else to be the resident Anakin Skywalkers.

