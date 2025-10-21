Former Battlefield 6 campaign lead is "disappointed" he and other devs "were not properly credited" in the new FPS after working "tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation"

As Battlefield 6 continues to thrive as one of the biggest games of the year, a discrepancy in the FPS's credits has been highlighted by an industry veteran. Marcus Lehto, former director on the sequel, posted on LinkedIn that he's "disappointed" that he and members of his team are apparently being snubbed for appropriate credits for their work.

A number of teams had a hand in piecing together Battlefield 6, across the multiplayer and single-player aspects. Previously, Lehto headed up Ridgeline Games as VP, GM, and creative director, a division of EA founded to assist in Battlefield campaigns.

Last year, Ridgeline was closed, and the campaign was finished out by Criterion. Lehto and his colleagues were either relegated to being footnotes or failed to get a mention in Battlefield 6's end credits at all, despite what he claims to be substantial contributions.

"These talented developers worked tirelessly for [one to two-and-a-half years], building the foundation of the game, before I left voluntarily and the studio was subsequently shuttered," Lehto states. "Despite their significant contributions, most who were laid off were relegated to a 'Special Thanks' section at the very end of the credits — and several were omitted entirely, including myself."

He then includes a graphic giving everyone the appropriate dues for their specific discipline, highlighting the five names, including his own, that were left off entirely. Besides him, there's Andres Naranjo and Rohan Knuckey on the art team, and Jessica Moore and Dan Carr from engineering.

Video game credits are notoriously tricky, with no onus on companies to name everyone who helped get something over the line. Triple-A releases frequently involve hundreds of contributors, and as Lehto himself says, they should all have their day in the sun afterward.

"Game development is a team effort, and every contributor deserves fair acknowledgment," he says.

Battlefield 6 has sold 7 million copies, EA says it's "the biggest launch in franchise history" and immediately imagines "a connected Battlefield universe."