Battlefield 6 tank skins might create weak points that kill you, but some fans think more bugs are the price of fashion: "They look cool. I'd rather die."

The Gold Standard vehicle skin in Battlefield 6 appears to be anything but, as it seems to create gaping holes in your tank defenses. The apparent debuff has been noted by several players now, who are hoping for a fix soon.

The Battlefield Bulletin posted about it with screenshots on Twitter, explaining how Gold Standard seems to hurt vehicle health. "There's currently an issue which is causing a massive (unintentional) weak spot from the entire front," the post reads. "Around 70% damage without Armor Upgrade and 64% damage with Armor Upgrade vs one single RPG."

The update account also pointed out the Chimera tank skin brings similar problems. In the replies, a user states they noticed this two weeks ago, posting on the official forums, but the post got no traction. "When you use Gold Standard skins on a tank or IFV, it starts taking significantly more damage compared to when using a regular skin," the forum post reads. "I tested it both with and without skins, and the difference in received damage is huge."

#Battlefield6 PSA ⚠️Do NOT USE the "Gold Standard" skin for Main Battle Tanks: Leo A4 and M1A2. There's currently an issue which is causing a massive (unintentional) weak spot from the entire front - around 70% damage without Armor Upgrade and 64% damage with Armor Upgrade vs… pic.twitter.com/7OSqXqmIatNovember 10, 2025

The Battlefield player points out a massive 70% damage hit, too, aligning with Battlefield Bulletin's findings, and they finish on a simple plea to EA developers: "please fix this issue."

As these tank skins are meant to be cosmetic, with no change to your stats and performance, these revelations aren't going down well. "So that's not 'skin' in a traditional sense, somehow they're selling specific armor layouts as skins?” says one response on Twitter. "I really doubt they can handle that business model without problems."

Others simply believe Battlefield 6 devs need to give vehicles more attention. "Vehicles are still getting ignored since launch," another reply adds. "No fixes, no major balance improvements. There are a lot of instances where MBTs and IFVs are getting one-shotted or two-shotted by RPGs."

There's been no official response just yet from Battlefield devs, but watch this space, and don't have Gold Standard equipped. Unless, of course, you prefer the aesthetics, as one player puts it: "They look cool. I’d rather die."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battlefield 6 lead agrees "we need more of the large sandbox" maps but also defends small maps: "There are different types of Battlefield maps in all games"