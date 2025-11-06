Battlefield 6 lead agrees "we need more of the large sandbox" maps but also defends small maps: "There are different types of Battlefield maps in all games"

A recurring criticism of Battlefield 6 has been the map sizes compared to previous entries. Even during the open beta, players were noticing how intimate the play areas felt for a game where large destruction was a hallmark. It seems the devs are aware of this, and are potentially looking at remedying the problem.

David Sirland, lead producer on Battlefield, posted on Twitter asking if there were any issues his team had missed recently. A fan replied, calling the maps the "biggest issue," listing criticisms about their scale, and giving Blackwell as an example of one where players have been able to camp and snipe exceedingly well.

"That is an issue with that map for sure, and the tightness of the flight space," Sirland responds. "I don't agree that is true for all maps, however, there are different types of Battlefield maps in all games."

He does add, though, that "we need more of the large sandbox types." Even a broad overview suggests this to be the case. One player actually did a painstaking breakdown of the map sizing across several Battlefield games, only to find this sixth mainline installment is nowhere near the top when it comes to landmass.

Sirland has a point in that there's room for all kinds of Battlefield experiences, from tense, close-range gunfights, to wider destruction derbies where all sorts of artillery is flying across the map. But right now, Battlefield 6 is offering a lot more of the former than the latter, and it's to the game's detriment.

With only one other new map still to come Season 1, Eastwood, it'll be Season 2 before some of this feedback may be used. Whatever maps are added, you can be sure they'll be heavily scrutinized.

