A Battlefield 6 bug is killing some players for committing the heinous crime of jumping, dev says "We don't break knees on purpose"

Rounds of Battlefield 6 are meant to be pretty explosive and unpredictable, but you shouldn't be dropping dead at random. So, a bug causing some hilarious but no less irritating deaths is being fixed, as the devs have figured out the problem.

In certain scenarios, players have found themselves keeling over after a jump, even a small one, as if by delayed reaction. You'd get up, dust yourself off, only to just drop moments later in an empty hallway, safely away from any bullets or shrapnel.

You can see an example below from YouTuber Dynamic, who makes a joke about EA and the Battlefield studios wanting to consciously stifle your movement after prolonged back and forth over the pace of the game. Alas, that's not the case at all, and one of the game's leads has confirmed this bug is being worked on.

DICE The only dev's in history to hate movement so much that you now die from jumping. this game is shambles. pic.twitter.com/CTBEwxawSbNovember 2, 2025

"Seems to happen if you're initially killed while falling from a great height, then revived and jump again afterwards," Florian Le Bihan, principal game designer on Battlefield, responded on X/Twitter. "We've found the issue, fixing."

One response to the clip states they encountered this problem 10 times. Dynamic says this was their first time seeing it happen, but if EA and the Battlefield studios are aware of it, there must've been decent frequency. Amusingly, some replies attempted to rationalize the bug as an intended feature.

"Nah we don't break knees on purpose," Le Bihan added in a reply.

While some deaths boil down to skill issues, that's clearly not what's going on here. However, if you're not lasting too long in any given match, it might be time to change gears a little and get some practice in. A new casual mode was recently added to help players learn the ropes, though until this incoming hotfix is out, you should still be wary of heights.

