Battlefield 6 players rain chaos by literally taking a sledgehammer to the game, devs respond with weapons-grade exploit hunting: "Yeah. It won't work anymore"

Bugs wheedle their way into everything, even Battlefield 6 – but one developer at DICE LA has a process that's better than pesticide. Crush everything that moves, including a sledgehammer glitch making some maps unplayable and many Battlefield players enraged.

"Most maps are unplayable atm on rush/BT with people using the exploit to get on top of roof spaces that have no counter," one fan pleads with Battlefield 6 combat developer Julian Manolov on Twitter. Crafty players keep slamming the Recon drone with the sledgehammer in order to launch themselves up onto otherwise inaccessible rooftops, ruining any chance of a fair fight.

Manolov acknowledges this in his own Twitter response, casually agreeing that, "Yeah. Searching for issues/complaints all the time."

"Drone exploit will be no more," he confirms in another reply. "Back during BF4 life service I remember adding a system of being able to add 3d out of area volumes anywhere. So design could put those on rooftops or other undesired places to prevent potential exploits." Battlefield producer David Sirland adds that, as far as he knows, this type of system will also be coming to Battlefield 6.

That could be important, since "drone is fixed already on our side," Manolov said as of October 27, but "I am thinking about other future potential exploits of getting somewhere not desired." As for the other bugs crawling up your sleeve, like stacking mines for infinite, illegal damage, Manolov simply says, "Yeah. It won't work anymore that way."

As Battlefield 6's battle royale mode looms, lead assures fans worried that vehicles will ruin RedSec that there are "ways to handle it" and "you'll see" soon enough.