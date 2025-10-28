Battlefield 6 players rain chaos by literally taking a sledgehammer to the game, devs respond with weapons-grade exploit hunting: "Yeah. It won't work anymore"

News
By published

Bye bye buggies

Battlefield 6
(Image credit: EA)

Bugs wheedle their way into everything, even Battlefield 6 – but one developer at DICE LA has a process that's better than pesticide. Crush everything that moves, including a sledgehammer glitch making some maps unplayable and many Battlefield players enraged.

"Most maps are unplayable atm on rush/BT with people using the exploit to get on top of roof spaces that have no counter," one fan pleads with Battlefield 6 combat developer Julian Manolov on Twitter. Crafty players keep slamming the Recon drone with the sledgehammer in order to launch themselves up onto otherwise inaccessible rooftops, ruining any chance of a fair fight.

TOPICS
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.