As Battlefield 6's battle royale mode looms, lead assures fans worried that vehicles will ruin RedSec that there are "ways to handle it" and "you'll see" soon enough

If you hadn't heard, the Battlefield 6 battle royale mode is real, it's called RedSec, and it's expected to kick off today, October 28. Yes, it's come around that quickly, and while some questions have been answered, others require us to boot up and see what EA, DICE, and Ripple Effect Studios have been working on.

The Warzone rival was announced back in 2021, with Ripple Effect revealed as the central developer behind the mode. Some form of battle royale was a given since Battlefield 5 had one, called Firestorm, and we expect Redsec to get a lot of attention in the coming weeks, especially as it’s free-to-play.

Players have plenty of questions about how the mode will fit into the existing framework. FPS streamer Marksman pondered about the use of vehicles, and whether you could find yourself in an enclosed space against a tank or helicopter, without any adequate weapons. David Sirland, lead producer on Battlefield, responded with a little tease.

Theres ways to handle it outside of that. But you'll see ;)October 27, 2025

"There's ways to handle it outside of that. But you'll see," he said on Twitter, with a winking-face emoticon. While vague, the indication is definitely that there'll be ways and means of handling any sort of close-quarters situation, should you be good enough to do so.

A previous tease suggested Warzone-esque armor plating. Tactical gear seems likely to be a large element of the strategizing around Redsec, along with however this stands out from the relatively crowded field.

The emphasis on destructible environments, multiple terrains, and speed has long made Battlefield a good fit for a battle royale. I expect Redsec to be absolute chaos right out of the gate, and a pretty sharp learning curve if you haven't already been working on your skills. It's kill or be killed out there; be ready.

