Battlefield 6 players did $70 billion of damage in the last beta weekend, but EA wants us to get those rookie numbers up, offering a cool weapon skin if we hit $1 trillion in the next one

What most makes Battlefield stand out from other FPS games is the sheer level of destruction on offer. It's been kicked up a notch in the Battlefield 6 beta, where a building's facade crumbling near you will make your screen shake and your headphones rattle as if your actual roof is caving in. Turns out, we've caused $70 billion worth of damage in just one weekend.

EA teamed up with engineer Carlos Diemer to calculate exactly how much money everything in the game would cost to fix. In the video shared to Twitter, there's a house that costs under $60,000, and I'd like to know exactly where it is so I can finally afford to be a homeowner.

You blow things up. We add it up. And give you a receipt to back it up. Play the #Battlefield6 Open Beta, claim your #BF6Receipts, and see how you stack up! 💥👉 https://t.co/vBdRh4Zn7V pic.twitter.com/V1KHXJUXK5August 7, 2025

To calculate how much damage you've done, you need to post a 30-second gameplay clip with #BF6Receipts and an @battlefield tag. Have you done more damage than your friends?

For this upcoming beta weekend, which features more maps and new game modes , there's a challenge: hit $1 trillion in total damages and we'll win a community destruction skin for the M60 light machine gun. That's going to be tricky, as $1 trillion is 1,000 billion, so we'll need to do more than 14 times the amount of damage. Better hop in a helicopter and blow up some streets.

This is a fun way to highlight the destruction that we all love the Battlefield series for, and I'm glad there's a chance we'll get a new skin for our efforts, too.

In the meantime, check out the best FPS games you can play while you wait for the beta to return this weekend.