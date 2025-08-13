Good news Battlefield 6 pilots – helicopter controls are getting a "large pass," but they won't be reverting back to Battlefield 3 or 4
Hopefully they'll feel less sluggish soon
If you hopped into the pilot's seat of a helicopter in the Battlefield 6 beta, you likely noticed how different they feel to earlier iterations in the series. I've not had the pleasure myself, but many players have reported how terrible they feel to fly. Luckily, the developers are looking into it.
One player on Reddit compares the current helicopter controls to trying to move a submarine through the sky instead of a bird: "You end up fighting the controls more than you do the enemy." This compounds the issue of how much anti-air ammunition the Engineer class has access to.
There is no "revert" but a large pass on helicopter flight is in progress and coming after beta for testingAugust 12, 2025
Generally, players seem keen to go back to the helicopter controls of Battlefield 3 and 4 – I'll be honest, I wasn't very good at flying back in those games, either. David Sirland, lead Battlefield producer at DICE, tweets, "There is no 'revert' [to Battlefield 4 controls] but a large pass on helicopter flight is in progress and coming after beta for testing."
One player asks what exactly a "large pass" entails and gets a follow up: "Large tuning pass, as in we've looked at many parts of the flight model, taken a pass to move it based on feedback and our own goals from where we were at in beta."
This is obviously good news for everyone who's been struggling to use the flying fortresses, but might not be what fans of the BF3 and 4 flight mechanics wanted to hear.
These new controls won't be implemented in time for us to have a go on the new maps and new modes being introduced this weekend, but hopefully they'll be fixed by the time of the full launch.
While we wait, check out the best FPS games you can play right now.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.