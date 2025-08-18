Battlefield 6 lead responds to complaint it's "not how Battlefield should be," says "I'd urge everyone to go and play some smaller/medium map BF3 and BF4" to get a feel for "the intensity curve"

One of the big talking points around the Battlefield 6 beta has been the pacing of its core gameplay and how it compares to previous games in the series as well as other modern multiplayer shooters. Series lead producer David Sirland says Dice is "very much" looking at older Battlefield games for reference here, and to get a good idea of the studio's plan with BF6, you should boot up some Battlefield 3 and 4.

Sirland has been requesting and fielding beta feedback on his Twitter. A recent exchange cuts to the heart of some of the discussions orbiting Battlefield 6, with one fan arguing that "jumpshots and sliding nonsense like [Call of Duty]" is "not how Battlefield should be."

In response, Sirland said: "We are very much looking back at our past modern incarnations when it comes to pacing. I'd urge everyone to go and play some smaller/medium map BF3 and BF4 to get a good example of the intensity curve. It is slower and more deliberate on the larger maps, as it was in the past."

This followed criticism of Dice's decision to focus on small maps in the Battlefield 6 beta. Previously, Sirland explained that "we picked these maps to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head - and made everyone see we can handle that too. Large maps exist, and the tempo scales accordingly, you'll be able to see soon enough!"

Elsewhere, many Battlefield 6 beta players have clowned on its Rush mode, which ironically felt a bit rushed out.

Earlier this month, Battlefield 6 multiplayer producer Jeremy Chubb pointed to Battlefield Bad Company 2 as another "huge inspiration" for the upcoming installment. "When you look for excellence in our legacy, [Bad Company 2] is where you find it," he said.

Years after a terrible launch, Dice loads Battlefield 2042 onto the BF6 hype train, revealing "Road to Battlefield 6" update reviving fan-favorite BF5 map Iwo Jima.