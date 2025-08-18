Years after a terrible launch, Dice loads Battlefield 2042 onto the BF6 hype train, revealing "Road to Battlefield 6" update reviving fan-favorite BF5 map Iwo Jima

Last week, a dataminer claimed Battlefield 2042 was getting the Iwo Jima map from Battlefield 5. It looks like they were right, as that and more is being added to the game in a "Road to Battlefield 6" update.

Iwo Jima looks fantastic in an explosive new trailer that shows a mix of old and current weaponry let loose on the island. There will be jets, hoverbikes, gatling guns, and semi-automatic rifles.

Road to Battlefield 6: Iwo Jima - YouTube Watch On

From August 18 through October 7, players will be able to unlock rewards in a free battle pass for both Battlefield 2042 and the upcoming Battlefield 6. There are 50 rewards to unlock for 2042 and 20 that will be available with Battlefield 6 when it launches October 10, 2025.

The Battlefield 6 beta has been going strong, attracting more players than Call of Duty ever managed on Steam, so it makes sense EA would want to keep the engagement going, and perhaps perk up 2042, ahead of launch.

Battlefield 2042 wasn't a very popular entry in the FPS series, though it has been updated and improved since its notoriously weak launch.

The BF6 beta promised a return to form – mostly. There are still some player complaints, from a lack of large maps to an unbelievably quick time-to-kill. The ability for any class to drag and revive a teammate is a hit, though, and helps keep everyone in the action.

I've not been a proper player since Battlefield 1, but the beta has pulled me back in entirely, and I'm even tempted to get into 2042 in the interim just to unlock whatever goodies will be available in Battlefield 6.

