The Battlefield 6 beta is going strong, but one dataminer thinks EA is lining up new content for controversial predecessor Battlefield 2042 to ensure fans aren't without new content for long

The Battlefield 6 beta is back up for a final weekend before its October 10, 2025 launch date, and it looks like EA is hoping we'll jump into Battlefield 2042 in the interim.

Battlefield 2042 came out in 2021 and has typically seen around 10,000 concurrent players, bar a few peaks thanks to free weekends here and there. Battlefield 6's open beta hit a peak of over half a million, and a dataminer claims EA is keen to capitalize on the renewed interest in the series with a big – and possibly final – update to the game.

Battlefield 2042 may be getting a surprisingly big (maybe final?) content update soon.New Map:🇯🇵 Iwo JimaNew Weapons:🤫 The Prototype (“Riverdweller”)🔫 KFS2000 (FN F2000)🎯 GM6 LynxNew Vault Vehicles:🇺🇸 A-10 Warthog🇷🇺 SU-25TM Frogfoot🪖 Pax Armata-themed cosmetics pic.twitter.com/vvZ3P4uhUlAugust 13, 2025

According to the dataminer, Battlefield 2042 is getting the Iwo Jima map from Battlefield V added, along with some new weapons and vehicles. They add , "An official WWII-focused playlist is in the works: Return to 1942 on Iwo Jima in this limited-time Breakthrough mode with World War 2 weapons and soldiers."

This would certainly be an interesting addition to the futuristic game, as bringing back a fan favorite map from the WW2-era predecessor would create quite a contrast. But it could also help to consolidate fans of both the past and future styles of combat into one place.

When asked when we can expect this update, the dataminer replies , "I don’t think we’ll have to wait very long." Since Battlefield 6 comes out in under two months, it wouldn't make sense to split the fanbase with a big update around the same time, so this could well be Battlefield 2042's swansong.

