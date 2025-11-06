Battlefield 6 has finally disabled those OP IFV missiles that turn any map into a no-fly zone, with a proper update coming next week
The weapon should be unavailable as of now
The life of a pilot in Battlefield 6 just got much easier, as those dreaded homing missiles have been turned off for the time being. This comes after consistent complaints about players being killed soon after spawning because it's simply too hard to shake the weapon once fired.
The official Twitter account of Battlefield 6 shared the update today, October 6. "We've temporarily disabled the Lock-Guided Missile (MR Missile) for the Infantry Fighting Vehicle as we work to address inconsistencies witnessed with this vehicle's countermeasures," the post reads.
The change should be live from now, and further tweaks resolving the problem are expected to roll out next week. Not a moment too soon, as people have been noticing how hard it is to defend against or dodge one of these missiles once they're fired practically since launch.
Lock-Guided Missile Disabled for IFV.We've temporarily disabled the Lock-Guided Missile (MR Missile) for the Infantry Fighting Vehicle as we work to address inconsistencies witnessed with this vehicle's countermeasures.This change is live and will apply from your next match…November 6, 2025
Essentially, if you're in a helicopter or a jet, and someone's using an IFV, you're in for a world of hurt. Primarily designed to move soldiers across the map, the IFV comes with a lock-on rocket for offensive and defensive.
The locking on is a bit too quick, has a large radius of effectiveness, and comes with a swift cooldown and plenty of ammo. Once one is fired, you're very likely to be hit and taken down, and another round can be shot within seconds. Flares out the back end is the only real defense mechanism pilots have, and it's not always the most useful.
This is one alteration that's been in the offing for some time, and you can feel the relief from players in the immediate responses alone. As one replies on Twitter, "Finally..."
Watch this space for what changes will be made when the patch is made public.
