Battlefield 6's recoil is making aiming so inaccurate players want it "fixed immediately," but lead developer suggests it may be a skill issue: "I don't think it's a bug we're looking at"

If you've been getting frustrated by the aiming in Battlefield 6, you're not alone, as a number of players have found it tricky to maintain accuracy. As it turns out, this is a feature, not a bug, and may not be addressed in immediate patches, but the devs are investigating negative feedback.

A fan posted on Twitter about the impact recoil is having on their aim in Battlefield 6, pointing out just how inaccurate their shooting becomes, even without making any big movements. "This needs to be fixed immediately and should be a high priority," they state emphatically.

Battlefield principal gameplay designer Florian Le Bihan responds, clarifying there's not necessarily anything to fix here. "We are looking into it. I don't think it's a bug that we are looking at though," he says, "recoil essentially is 'added' to your aim input so if you move your aim against the recoil, it will feel more sluggish, if you move your aim with the recoil, it will accelerate it."

Popular Battlefield streamer and YouTuber Silk replies, asking if horizontal recoil "naturally" behaves this way when moving against your target, then doubling down that it should be rejigged. "This is something we're looking at so I'm sure we'll have more to share soon enough," Le Bihan adds, after stating it’s hard to explain these ideas in short comments.

The devs across EA and the Battlefield studios have a number of going concerns at the minute, including the new casual mode, RedSec, sorting out bizarre glitches, and continuing to fiddle with progression. Something behaving as it should may not be a priority at present, but it sounds like the team is listening to negative feedback. We'll see what comes of it, and what changes emerge, if any, in the coming weeks.

