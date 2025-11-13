Battlefield 6 devs say map size is "under review," and for now it looks like they're already cutting player counts on some of the biggest meat grinders

The Battlefield 6 devs say they're keeping a close eye on the community's response to the size of the maps and the pace of the action, as some fans feel that the game's become a bit of a meat grinder. While they haven't publicly announced any specific changes, it seems that a handful of maps have quietly had a pretty notable reduction in player count.

In the latest community update blog, the devs list "map design size" as one of the top topics that's currently "under review." They say "Battlefield is at its best when maps offer different ways to play and constant action around every corner. Striking that balance is always a priority, and we are committed to a variety of map types across future Seasons."

That line about "constant action" immediately proved controversial, since historically Battlefield has given you time to breathe between firefights, and that's been a primary differentiator between it and other FPS titles like Call of Duty.

But according to community account Battlefield Bulletin, the devs are taking feedback about some maps being too chaotic onboard, saying in a tweet that "Battlefield Studios has quietly reduced the player count in Breakthrough from 64p to 48p in some maps." The affected maps include Empire State, Manhattan Bridge, Liberation Peak, New Sobek City, Blackwell Fields, and Siege Of Cairo.

"With Eastwood arriving in the California Resistance Update," the devs conclude, "we will continue monitoring existing maps and modes for targeted adjustments (like what’s planned in Winter Offensive) while also learning from community creations in Portal."

Battlefield 6's bouncy terrain and class active abilities glitches are getting fixed next update, lead says, but aim assist and hit registration problems are still being worked on.