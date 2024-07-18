Apex Legend's Steam score buckles after 41,072 reviews in 30 days leave it 'Overwhelmingly Negative,' as fans voice frustrations over recent battle pass changes

Apex Legends is being review-bombed on Steam from players speaking out about the recent changes to the battle royale game's Battle Pass.

Earlier this month, EA announced that although Apex Legends seasons will be producing twice as many Battle Passes going forward, you'll no longer be able to earn them in-game. Instead, you'll have to shell out the equivalent of $9.99 for each of the two Battle Passes, effectively making them doubly expensive to keep up with in each season.

At the time, players spoke out against the changes, but now things have gone from bad to worse for Respawn's shooter. Over on Steam, Apex Legends' recent user reviews are now branded with an 'Overwhelmingly Negative' aggregate score after more than 41,072 player reviews, and the game's overall review score has dropped down to 'Mostly Positive.'

Just 14% of those 41,072 user reviews, all of which have been left in the past 30 days, have been positive for Apex Legends. "Now with the new Battle Pass system, I'm deleting the game, as well as most players, bye!" reads one review, while another adds "two 10 dollar Battle Passes per season. Titanfall died for this slop." Yes, Respawn fans are still bitter about Titanfall, if you were wondering.

Admittedly, some other reviews are questioning the shooter's matchmaking systems. "I have a suspicion that newer players are simply used as canon fodder for good players to steamroll. That way, good players are happy and will spend more money on skins," one reviewer theorizes, who adds that when they had just 20 lifetime kills, they were pitted against player who had "over 1,000 kills on just one legend."

Either way, it's not a good time for Apex Legends right now. The main Apex Legends Twitter account hasn't tweeted since July 10, but if you look at the responses to that tweet, players were overwhelmingly calling for the Battle Pass changes to be reverted, and that was over a week ago.

