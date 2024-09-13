Assassin's Creed Syndicate 60fps patch might be in the works if Ubisoft was serious about this now-deleted blatant hint

Could Assassin's Creed Syndicate be the next game in Ubisoft's stealth series to receive a 60fps update? It appears that may be the case, if an alleged post from Ubisoft's official Latin America Twitter account is anything to go by.

As reported by Aroged , this week, Ubisoft Latam apparently posted a tweet which, when translated (via Google and DeepL), asks fans which Assassin's Creed game they've played the most times. However, it then continues, allegedly saying that perhaps Syndicate will move to first place with "the new update that brings 60fps," complete with an 'eyes' emoji which makes it feel like even more of a blatant hint.

Of course, this so-called "new update" is news to us all – up to this point, there's been no mention of Syndicate getting a 60fps patch, although it wouldn't be the first time that Ubisoft has given one of the slightly older stealth games this treatment. Odyssey and Origins were both eventually updated with 60fps support on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, for example.

However, in the case of Syndicate, Ubisoft Latam seemingly deleted the tweet rather quickly, raising questions about whether or not anything is actually in the works. After all, it could go one of a few ways. The case that everyone is likely hoping for is that this was an accidental leak, which the company deleted because the information wasn't meant to be announced yet.

On the other hand, the far less exciting but not unreasonable option could be that it was either a total mistake or even a joke that the company realized was going to be taken the wrong way. At this point, it's impossible to tell, so we'll just have to see if anything gets announced in a slightly more concrete way.

