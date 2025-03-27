Assassin's Creed Shadows shoots past 3 million players and 40 million hours played with the "second-highest day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history"

It's doing very well

Assassin's Creed Shadows continues to do well, as Ubisoft says the game has amassed over three million players in just one week. Those are some impressive numbers.

The official Assassin's Creed Twitter account writes that Shadows has the "second highest day one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed history," which is huge news for the company and exactly the win it needed. It's had studio closures, XDefiant shutting down, and a disappointing Star Wars Outlaws launch in the last year or so, so a lot of developers have probably breathed a sigh of relief.

It's also been the biggest game for Ubisoft on the PlayStation Store, meaning more digital copies of it have been shifted than any other Ubisoft game in the company's history. All those sales have translated to over 40 million hours played in just the first week, so that'll only go up.

The only game Shadows is trailing behind is Valhalla, but an internal Ubisoft memo states it was "a perfect storm we may never see again," so it's not banking on getting another hit like that. That came out across two console generations and when we were all cooped up at home during lockdowns, whereas Shadows has only launched on current-gen consoles. The devs are proud of their technical work though.

While you're here, check out our ranking of the best Assassin's Creed games in the series. My favorites are 2 and Black Flag.

