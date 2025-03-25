Assassin's Creed Shadows' first title update is a hotfix with three lines of patch notes and a download size up to 9GB

"Some global issues" have been fixed

The first Assassin's Creed Shadows title update arrives today with a pretty light set of patch notes and a pretty heavy download size for such a small hotfix.

Title Update 1.0.1 is a hotfix for all platforms which, primarily, has "fixed some global issues" according to announcement on Steam. On PS5, a photo mode issue has been fixed that "could cause a crash when fetching photos to display on the world map," and on PC, another photo mode fix has corrected an "issue that could cause a crash when taking a photo."

Ubisoft isn't specific about what those "global issues" are, and now I'm deeply curious. Nearly 15 hours into Assassin's Creed Shadows, I've seen only a tiny handful of extremely minor bugs, which is a small miracle in the context of an open-world game this big in scope. If you're experiencing issues bigger than I have, though, here's hoping the hotfix corrects them.

Despite how small the patch notes are, the update itself is surprisingly meaty depending on your platform of choice. On Windows PCs it's 7.03GB, on Mac it's 9GB, and on Xbox Series X|S it's 8.88GB. PS5 players get off pretty easy here, with a mere 1.41GB download.

The update goes live on March 25 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm GMT, which means it's likely either already up or about to be as you're reading this.

"We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

