Assassin's Creed Shadows finally hits Switch 2 in December, but you can probably already guess the bad news: Ubisoft is sticking with game-key cards over real physical releases
The Switch 2 port is finally confirmed
After months of rumors, Ubisoft has finally made it official: Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2. The long-awaited port lands in December at a slightly discounted price over the previously released versions, but as with Star Wars Outlaws before, collectors will likely be disappointed to learn that it's launching on a game-key card.
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits Switch 2 on December 2. Ubisoft confirms in a press release that it'll be priced at $59.99 / £49.99 for either a digital version on the eShop or a "physical edition including a Nintendo Switch 2 game-key card."
That likely won't be a surprise given that Star Wars Outlaws also landed on the platform with a game-key card, a decision one Ubisoft dev attributed to performance concerns, but it's still a bummer for physical media holdouts.
Regardless, the Switch 2 version will launch in near-parity with the existing versions, including all previously released content except, notably, the Claws of Awaji DLC expansion, which will instead arrive on Nintendo's console "early next year."
The Switch 2 version will also launch with "touch screen support, making navigation of menus, maps and the hideout more intuitive than ever," and cross-progression through a Ubisoft Connect account, allowing you to pick up your save on the new platform even if you've already started the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
